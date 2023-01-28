OV

At the grand opening of the Oswayo Valley YMCA Child Care and Early Learning Center were, from left, Amy Yohe, Thomas Patterson, Olivia Jandrew, Virginia Butler, Trent Bryant, Jed Hamberger, Kira Schine, Erika Emerick, Kayle Perkins, Bryonna Swede, and Jim Kockler.

 Photo provided

SHINGLEHOUSE — On Jan. 26, in a wing of the Oswayo Valley Elementary School building, a festive red ribbon was cut to mark the beginning of a wonderful addition to the Shinglehouse community.

The Oswayo Valley School District, the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, parents, and community members came together to celebrate the grand opening of the Oswayo Valley YMCA Child Care and Early Learning Center.

