OLEAN, N.Y. — The orthopedics & sports medicine practice, a member of the Upper Allegheny Health System (UAHS) physician network, currently located at 2420 Constitution Avenue in Olean will be moving its practice to a new office location. Along with the move, the practice will be updating their medical record system.
Starting Tuesday, May 16, the practice of Aubrey Ashie, DO, Steven Pancio, MD, Kent Costello, PA, Christopher Hobler, RSA-O, and Sarah Heidler, PA, will be seeing patients at their new office location. The practice will now be located at the Holiday Park Health Center at 2666 West State Street, Olean, NY 14760.
The new office location and updates will bring multiple specialties into one shared medical space as well as one medical record system. This will not only improve convenience but will enhance patient safety throughout the UAHS physician network.
The orthopedics and sports medicine team are accepting new patients! If any patients have any questions about the new location or would like to schedule an appointment, please contact the practice at (716) 373-5070.
The orthopedics and sports medicine team will continue to see patients at the Bradford office located inside Bradford Regional Medical Center, 116 Interstate Parkway, Suite 32, Bradford, PA 16701. To schedule an appointment at the Bradford practice, call (814) 368-1020. Find out more information online at www.brmc-ogh.org.