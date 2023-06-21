HARRISBURG (TNS) — The Democrat-controlled House has passed two priorities of Gov. Josh Shapiro — tax credits for new nurses, teachers and police officers and an increase in the state minimum wage — but opposition looms in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Mr. Shapiro, a Democrat in the midst of his first set of budget negotiations with a divided Legislature, promoted both concepts in his March 7 budget address. The two bills passed Tuesday now go to the Senate, where Republican Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, has voiced criticism.
Asked Tuesday about the House bill that boosts the minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2026 from its current level of $7.25, Mr. Pittman said a deal might be negotiated, but $15 an hour "is not reasonable and is not viable."
The tax credits bill would give new nurses, teachers and police officers credits of up to $2,500 a year for three years. Rep. Matt Bradford, D-Montgomery, and leader of his caucus, said the idea was "wildly popular" and any vote against it was one against nurses, teachers and police officers. Rep. Seth Grove, R-York and the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, said the bill differed from Mr. Shapiro's original proposal and was "not ready for prime time."
The bill passed 137-66, with 35 Republicans joining all 102 Democrats voting in favor. Its likely reception in the Senate was indicated on April 14, when Mr. Pittman asked at a hearing whether the state should also offer credits to bus drivers, corrections officers and other shortage-plagued professions.
"I am concerned that this incentive is basically asking some employees to pay their taxes to benefit a certain subset of other employees, and I don't think that, specifically, is the approach we should consider," Mr. Pittman said.
The vote on the minimum wage bill, sponsored by Rep. Jason Dawkins, D-Philadelphia, was 103-100. A single Republican, Rep. Joe Hogan, R- Bucks, joined all Democrats in support.
Democrats argued that it would give long-suffering working people a raise. Republicans said it would put tens of thousands of people out of work in part by forcing small businesses to eliminate jobs.
The state's minimum wage has been at $7.25 an hour, the same level as the federal minimum wage, for about 13 years. Thirty states have a wage higher than that.
The last time a bill to increase it was approved by a chamber in Harrisburg was 2019, when a measure sponsored by Sen. Christine Tartaglione, D-Philadelphia, that would sent it to $9.50 an hour passed the Senate. That bill stalled in the House. Many other variations floated since then have failed to gain traction in Harrisburg.
The bill approved Tuesday includes incremental increases to $11 next year, to $13 in 2025, and to $15 in 2026. In 2027, the minimum wage would be increased automatically via cost-of-living increases tied to the consumer price index.
It also sets a separate minimum wage — the one for tipped workers — at a level not less than 60% of the standard minimum wage. Currently, that wage is $2.83 an hour.
That last provision, said Sen. Wayne Fontana, D-Allegheny, may cause some senators who otherwise would support the bill to hesitate. "That could be the stopper," Mr. Fontana said.
Nonetheless, he said it would be hard to vote against a bill that included annual cost-of-living increases.
In his budget address, Mr. Shapiro pointedly pushed for an increase to $15 an hour. He said, "To me, this feels like a fight that has gripped our politics for so long that some people entrenched on the other side don't even know why they're opposing Pennsylvania workers anymore."
Mr. Fontana said Mr. Shapiro's interest could increase the chances of a deal in the Senate. Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Northampton, said she believed some agreement will be reached because the issue has dogged lawmakers for more than a decade.
But first-year Republican Sen. Jarrett Coleman, R-Lehigh, said an increase would lead to higher prices for consumers, because employers would be forced to recoup the extra wages being paid to workers. He favors giving counties the authority to set minimum wages within their borders. That approach, Mr. Coleman said, is buttressed by the fact that the cost of living varies greatly from cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh to rural counties in other parts of the state.
On the House floor Tuesday, arguments fell largely along party lines.
Rep. G. Roni Green, D-Philadelphia, called the bill a work in progress, with the true goal being a wage of $18 an hour. She said, "Can we accept anything lower than what is being proposed here today? Never."
Rep. Valerie Gaydos, R-Allegheny, said the bill was not put together correctly and constituted an "assault" on small businesses and the restaurant industry.
"Government should not be allowed to fix wages," Ms. Gaydos said. "Let the free market take care of the industry."
