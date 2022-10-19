BOONE, N.C. — Locations in the region will be among more than 4,500 to be open from Nov. 14 to 21, when volunteers will be preparing to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide since 1993. Anyone can pack a shoebox.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos