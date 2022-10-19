BOONE, N.C. — Locations in the region will be among more than 4,500 to be open from Nov. 14 to 21, when volunteers will be preparing to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys — to children worldwide since 1993. Anyone can pack a shoebox.
In 2022, the goal of Operation Christmas Child is to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.
Individuals, families, businesses and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts for children. The project partners with local churches, across the globe, to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage — https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/.
“Now more than ever, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
Local drop-off locations include Bradford First Baptist Church, 71 Congress St., Bradford, Pa.; House of Prayer, 122 Highland Ave., Salamanca, N.Y. ; Creekside Chapel, 2523 Five Mile Road, Allegany, N.Y., Olean First Baptist Church, 133 S. Union St., Olean, N.Y.
The hours for collection during the collection timeframe of Nov. 14 to 21 are available online at samaritanpurse.org
The online lookup tool is searchable by City or ZIP code. Signs at each location will identify the drop-off. For drop-off locations serving area communities, visit the Samaritan Purse drop-off locator.