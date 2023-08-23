CLARENDON — Open Arms Church of Bradford will hold a service, baptism and picnic Sunday at Kinzua Beach.
The service is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Forest Road 617 in Mead Township, between Bradford and Warren, located across Route 59 from the marina.
The service will feature music and a message preceding the baptism; all attending are asked to bring a chair. Following the baptism at Kinzua Beach, a cookout lunch will be served, and attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share.
Transportation is available to Kinzua Beach. Bus times and stops are at 9:30 a.m., Togis, East Main Street; 9:35 a.m., Tops entrance, Main Street; 9:40 a.m., Marilyn Horne across from Veterans Square; and 9:45 a.m., Barbour Street near the public housing across from the VFW.
For more information, call the church office at (814) 362-8846 or see oachurch.com