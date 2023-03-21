Open Arms Church will host Easter services on Sunday, April 9, in Bradford and Port Allegany.

The service will be held at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 1289 East Main Street in Bradford, and then at 10 a.m. at 105 Smith Avenue in Port Allegany. Open Arms Bradford will also offer a Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. that will be livestreamed on Facebook.

Local & Social