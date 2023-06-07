After about a year into his role as CEO of the YMCA of the Twin Tiers, Jeff Townsend can’t believe how the time has flown, but he’s been having a lot of fun.
“It hardly seems possible that I have already lived and worked here for over a year,” he said. “Though this year was certainly full of new experiences, some challenges and a ton of learning, it was also a lot of fun to make so many new connections and friends throughout our community.”
Overall, Townsend said it’s been a positive and productive first year in his role leading the Y in Bradford and Olean and Wellsville in New York. As one of the larger non-profit organizations in the region, he said the Y remains in good financial health coming out of the pandemic era. He credits the strong and adaptable leaders that came before him, some of whom he now gladly works alongside as part of the leadership team.
“We have a great team at the Y, that is loyal, dedicated and eager to fulfill our mission’s work in our community each and every day,” he added.
Despite being a newcomer to the region, Townsend said stepping into the CEO role felt natural and, in many ways, seamless thanks to the volunteers — “the ‘true north’ of a compass” — who took time and care to ensure the transition was deliberate, thoughtful and nurtured.
“Throughout this first year, the volunteers and staff team have taken considerable time to introduce and connect me with so many wonderful Y members and folks in our greater community,” he recalled. “Through their efforts, I now feel very familiar with the Twin Tiers that I now call home.”
Now, Townsend said the current state of the Y is both stable and expanding while also being very future-focused.
Since he came to the Y of the Twin Tiers, two additional Early Learning Centers opened — in Wellsville and Shinglehouse,, respectively — and construction began on the new Erick Laine Outdoor Center behind the Y in Olean. In the four counties it serves, the Y is now responsible for more than 1,800 children on a daily basis through the school-age childcare programs and early learning centers — the region’s largest provider of childcare support, Y officials say.
“As we look towards the future, we have engaged our volunteers and staff in the process of strategic planning to develop the roadmap for our organization’s plan over the next three to five years,” Townsend said.
TO THAT END, the Y recently sent a survey out to the communities it serves.
The “Community Needs Assessment” is designed to ask critical questions about the needs of the area’s children, teens, families and seniors and how the YMCA can play a better role in meeting those needs as part of the future strategic plan, Townsend explained.
“It’s my hope that the community takes a little time to complete the survey and shares specific, honest feedback on what issues our community is facing and what (the Y) can do about it,” he said. “We play a critical role in the overall health and wellbeing of our communities and we recognize that we can do more.”
In the meantime, Townsend said Y members and the communities in general have been very friendly and welcoming to him. Never feeling like an outsider or that he didn’t belong, Townsend said he thinks that is the genuine nature of people who call the Twin Tiers home.
“This is a great place to live, work and raise a family. Sure, we have our share of community issues, but I think that is the reality for all communities,” he said. “What we have that other areas may not have is the blessing of living in an area that is basically surrounded by beautiful landscape on all sides.”
ALSO OVER this past year, the Y hosted several signature events, notably the Bradford YMCA Corporate Challenge, the 37th annual Salute to Olean and the inaugural Wellsville Golf Outing were “spectacular” and noteworthy for Townsend.
“Each was special in its own way, but the community engagement and spirit of these events truly brought the essence of the YMCA’s mission to life,” he said. “I was honored and humbled to be associated with these events.”
In that same vein, Townsend said the biggest unexpected surprise of the past year was the continuous generosity of the hardworking communities. In light of this, the Y received attention from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, which gave a $1 million contribution towards the Erick Laine Outdoor Center project.
“A gift of this size to support the work of the YMCA in our community speaks volumes to the foundation’s faith in our Organization and Community overall,” he said. “When the Foundation team contacted us to inform us of the donation, they cited the strong community support as a key reason for backing our project.”
Looking ahead, Townsend said he hopes to see the Y’s Workplace Wellness initiatives with local employers take off. He said there’s a direct connection between physical, mental and spiritual health and a local workforce that is strong and thriving.
“As our local economy thrives, so too does our community,” he said.
Any other predictions for the future?
“I am also really excited to see renewed energy around the rapidly growing sport of pickleball,” Townsend added. “The Y has a strong and dedicated following currently, but I see opportunities to introduce pickleball to all generations.”