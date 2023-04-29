A three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Derrick Road and Harrisburg Run closed that section of road briefly Thursday evening.
Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department said their crew was dispatched at 9:10 p.m. for a reported two-car motor vehicle accident, a head-on collision with unknown details.
Chief Jim Kelley was first to arrive on scene, and reported two vehicles at the intersection, blocking both lanes of traffic, with heavy damage to both vehicles. Both drivers were out of their vehicles, standing on the side of the road.
Shortly thereafter, a third vehicle was located about 150 feet down the road with its hazard lights on. Firemen assessed the third vehicle and determined there was driver’s side damage and two patients.
Derrick Road was closed and a detour by Fire Police was put in place using Fairview Heights and Harrisburg Run, with fire police handling traffic control.
Squad 11 provided debris cleanup and vehicle stabilization. Derrick City EMTs along with an ambulance from City of Bradford provided care to a total of four patients; three refused treatment and one was transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
All three vehicles were towed from the scene. Foster Township Police investigated. The road was reopened at 10:20 p.m. Squad 11, Rescue 11, all chiefs along with 15 DCVFD personnel responded to the incident, according to department officials.