PITTSBURGH — Eric G. Olshan was sworn in Monday as the 60th United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania and began his duties immediately.
Chief US District Judge Mark R. Hornak administered the oath to Olshan, 42, of Pittsburgh.
“I have spent my entire career litigating on behalf of the United States, and I’m honored to continue that service in my new role,” said U.S. Attorney Olshan. “I look forward to working with the dedicated attorneys and staff in our office, as well as our trusted partners in federal, state, and local law enforcement, to pursue our shared goal of securing justice and protecting communities throughout the district.”
Prior to becoming United States Attorney, Olshan served as the Chief of the Economic/ Cyber/ National Security Crimes Section. He joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office as an Assistant United States Attorney in 2017, focusing primarily on white collar prosecution. During his time in the district, Olshan has served as the Civil Rights Coordinator, Public Corruption Coordinator, Health Care Fraud Coordinator, Environmental Crime Coordinator and District Election Officer.
From 2007 to 2017, Olshan served in the Public Integrity Section of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., first as a Trial Attorney from 2007 to 2013 and then as Deputy Chief from 2013 to 2017. Olshan entered the Department of Justice through the Attorney General’s Honors Program after serving as a law clerk for Judge Richard C. Tallman of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 2006 to 2007.
Olshan graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2003, where he earned a B.S. in physics with highest distinction. He received his J.D., cum laude, from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law in 2006.
Olshan was nominated by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on March 21, and confirmed by the United States Senate on June 8. He will lead an office currently staffed with 115 Assistant U.S. Attorneys and support staff in offices in Pittsburgh, Erie and Johnstown.
The Western District of Pennsylvania covers the 25 westernmost counties in the Commonwealth. For more information, visit www.justice.gov/usao/pa.