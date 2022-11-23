OLEAN, N.Y. — The ever-popular Santa Claus Lane Parade in Olean; the official kick-off to the holiday season in the area in which Santa and Mrs. Claus lights thousands of light bulbs in the skylines and snowflakes and stars in downtown Olean are back Friday at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and North Union Street.

The Parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, near the Burger King on North Union Street in Olean. The parade will stagger and use both sides of the street.

