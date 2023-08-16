OLEAN, N.Y. — Several days of fun are in store for DW Memorial Dice Run attendees this week.
The second annual DW Memorial Dice Run — the spiritual successor to the Rally in the Valley motorcycle event — will include live music, a 122-mile dice run and a bike parade through the streets of Olean, organizers announced.
Two important figures in the Rally’s history — Dennis Jones and Wayne Johnston — passed away, and the dice run serves to memorialize the men’s contributions. Proceeds are held in a Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation scholarship fund to benefit Olean High School and Archbishop Walsh Academy students.
“Dennis was synonymous with the Rally in the Valley — he was the heart and soul of the first Rally back in 2003 and it continued until his passing in 2016,” said dice run committee member DJ Dick. “I knew Dennis when I joined the Rally committee, and the event was a streamlined event — everyone had their duties and connections — and was very successful. With revitalizing the ‘rally’ into the memorial dun in honor of Dennis and Wayne, the committee is hoping to replicate the successes of the past into this year and future events knowing that they are looking down on us with smiles.”
Registration forms will be available Wednesday and Thursday at special events. From 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at State King, corner of East State and King streets, D.J. Pauly will provide music. From 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, music by Johnathan Meade will be at Granny’s Verona, 323 Main St.
The opening of the weekend will be held at 5 p.m. Friday with a bike parade. Starting at Olean Intermediate Middle School on Wayne Street, a police escort will take motorcycles, cars, trucks and other participating vehicles through downtown Olean to War Veterans Park, 551 E. State St., the headquarters for Friday’s events from 5 to 10 p.m.
Enjoy music from the bands Backlog and Hannon’s Remedy. Food vendors include Murphy’s Concessions, The Pig-Out Place, Sweet Ride Donut Truck and Whispering Mountain Lodge. Alcoholic drinks from Wright Beverages will be served up by the event volunteers.
A cornhole tournament, hosted by the Olean Cornhole Club, will also be held. Registration of the blind draw/double elimination tourney will open at 5 p.m., and competition will start at 6 p.m. The fee is $10, and you can register online at scoreholio.com. Another tournament will be held Saturday at the Cattaraugus County-Olean Airport in the town of Ischua.
At the Friday festivities, the event will recognize its first recipient of the DW Memorial Scholarship — Drew J. Brokaw, a recent graduate of Olean High School who will attend Alfred University this fall.
“When the event was brought back last year, Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation assisted the committee in establishing this scholarship,” Dick said.
Vendors for the event include Badger & Butterfly Studios with facepainting, Kilted Bull North with apparel and local beverages from Olean’s Four Mile Brewing Co. and Holland’s Bee Spit Meadery.
The dice run itself and associated events will run Saturday.
“Although the event starts at noon Saturday, those completing the 122-mile dice run can register from 10 a.m. to noon at War Veterans Park,” said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko.
The run will go from noon to 10 p.m. Rolling begins at War Vets Park at 1 p.m. with last roll 6 p.m. Dice Run attendees will complete all rolls in Olean.
Music at the park Saturday includes the bands Vinny and The Mudflaps and Steel Reign. Activities in the park scheduled are caricatures by Eric Jones; Pitch Perfect Carves with live wood carvings; AKT Combatives with a 2 p.m. demonstration; and, weather pending, an appearance by Ed Mccleaft and Orange Crate Racing. In addition, cash raffle tickets are being sold for $10 with five prizes totaling $2,000. The event also is inviting classic car owners on Saturday.
“Although not a formal cruise/event, many classic car owners share the same passion as our motorcycle owners — talk shop about their ‘babies’’ history/stories, and their love for the open road,” Dick said.
The Official DW Memorial Dice Run after party will be held Sunday at House’s Parkwood Tavern, with TURBO! and Swords of a Joker starting at 4 p.m.
Registration for the dice run is $30 for either driver/passenger and includes a food voucher and your chance to win $2,000 in prizes. The enhanced option for both passenger and driver is a $40 fee which includes a food voucher, chance to roll and win, and an event shirt (sizes limited).