The public is invited to the 50th anniversary celebration of the Office of Human Services, Inc. which will be held May 16 at the Eldred Senior Center.
Reservations are required and due by 12:30 p.m. May 9 by calling (814) 225-4752.
The lunch celebration will be a 70s theme and organizers ask participants to wear their beads, bell bottoms, and/or tie-dye shirts. Activities will include cornhole tournaments and Wii Bowling.
The Office of Human Services was incorporated in 1973 as a not-for-profit entity, providing services that meet the social, educational, recreational, nutritional, and health needs of persons living in North central Pennsylvania.