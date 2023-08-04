OLEAN, N.Y. – Olean General Hospital (OGH) and the family of the late Dr. Dinesh K. Lahoti on Friday awarded the first Dr. Dinesh Lahoti Nurse Education Scholarship to Sarah C. Prymak, registered nurse, and nurse manager in the intensive care unit (ICU).
The scholarship, in the amount of $1,000, is awarded to a nurse for continued education and will be awarded annually. The scholarship is in honor of Dr. Dinesh K. Lahoti who had practiced internal medicine in Olean for more than 30 years and passed away suddenly in August 2022. In honor of Dr. Dinesh Lahoti, his son Dr. Mayank Lahoti and wife, Mrs. Manju Lahoti presented the award.
Prymak grew up in Portville and graduated from Olean High School where she participated in theater and musical productions, and was involved with the Olean Theater Workshop. She earned an associate degree in social services at Jamestown Community College (JCC) while expecting twin daughters during her last semester.
Arriving prematurely, Prymak’s career aspirations changed after her twin daughters developed a viral infection and were admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU). Prymak spent the majority of her time caring, nurturing and nursing them back to health. She knew then that she wanted to pursue a career in health care, so she re-enrolled at JCC in the nursing program from which she graduated and became a registered nurse.
“Florence Nightingale once said, ‘Let us never consider ourselves finished nurses. We must be learning all of our lives.’ Although this quote is true for every nurse, it particularly makes me think of Sarah,” said Tenisha Murphy, OGH director of nursing. “Sarah has been a vital part of Upper Allegany Health System (UAHS) since she started her career in nursing.”
Prymak spent the last decade in various nursing positions throughout UAHS. She started at Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) on the med-surg unit and later transferred to the critical care unit. Her next move was to OGH to work as a nurse in the ICU where she became the nurse manager in 2021.
“Obtaining my bachelor’s degree will help me exponentially in my position as a nurse manager,” Prymak said. “Being a single mom of twin daughters with multiple healthcare needs and an ever-busy son has come with many challenges and hardships all on its own. I’m so grateful to be the first-ever recipient of the Dr. Lahoti Scholarship, the financial support is appreciated beyond what I could ever express!”
Prymak will continue her nursing education at St. Bonaventure University in Olean this fall, working toward her bachelor’s degree in nursing (BSN).
“We at OGH are extremely proud of Sarah and are honored to have her as part of our team,” said Jennifer Ruggles, UAHS chief nursing officer. “We couldn’t think of someone more deserving than her!”