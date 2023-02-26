Sen. Doug Mastriano

Sen. Doug Mastriano

 File

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Despite testimony to the contrary, Pennsylvania officials say they have found no evidence that animals in Western Pennsylvania were harmed by the East Palestine train derailment.

During a hearing last week at Beaver County Community College, top Pennsylvania government officials listed tests, laboratory research and on-site investigations conducted by their staff on land and waterways near the derailment site close to the state's western border. No dead animals — wild or domesticated, terrestrial, aquatic or avian — were found, they said. Researchers from several Pennsylvania agencies and departments found no traces of liquid or gaseous vinyl chloride emitted after the Norfolk Southern train derailed Feb. 3.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos