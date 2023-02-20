Police lights
File

DuBOIS — An off-duty law enforcement officer was charged in connection with a shooting that injured a DuBois man early Sunday morning at a multi-recreational facility and bar.

Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, at a press conference on Monday at the DuBois City building, said Zachery Allen Dodson, 27, of Clearfield, was off duty but is employed by the Curwensville Borough Police Department and the Clearfield County Sheriff's Department.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos