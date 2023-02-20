DuBOIS — An off-duty law enforcement officer was charged in connection with a shooting that injured a DuBois man early Sunday morning at a multi-recreational facility and bar.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, at a press conference on Monday at the DuBois City building, said Zachery Allen Dodson, 27, of Clearfield, was off duty but is employed by the Curwensville Borough Police Department and the Clearfield County Sheriff's Department.
DuBois City Police, according to court documents, charged Dodson with four felony counts of aggravated assault, two felony counts of making terroristic threats, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and three misdemeanor counts of simple assault.
Dodson was arraigned Sunday evening by District Judge Michael Morris in Clearfield. Bail has been denied, Sayers said, and Dodson was being held in the Jefferson County Jail.
"As a law enforcement officer in this county, for his safety, we believed that it was best to house him out of county," Sayers said.
According to court documents, Ani Myrtaj, 31, DuBois, was shot in the face during the incident and was treated at the scene before being flown by helicopter to UPMC Altoona. Authorities on Monday said he was listed in stable condition, but ultimately flown to UPMC Presbyterian to undergo surgery for a broken jaw.
Chief Blaine Clark said the DuBois Police Department was dispatched to an active shooting in progress at Invictus located at 650 DuBois St. at 12:44 a.m. Sunday.
"(Police) encountered multiple people exiting from the structure away from the shooter," Clark said. "Our officers were able to work their way up to the front door where the owner of the business at the time had the alleged shooter pinned down to the ground and the weapon taken away from him."
Clark said officers handcuffed Dodson and he was taken to a patrol car. State troopers also arrived on scene, as well as Sandy Township police officers. They immediately secured the building, started gathering information, preserving the evidence at the scene, and at that point started conducting their investigation."
Sayers commended the actions of the owner of Invictus, Joseph Morrison, 29, DuBois.
"(Morrison's) actions potentially saved lives and, obviously, I'm happy that this is not a homicide investigation," Sayers said.
During the press conference, Curwensville Borough Police Chief Mark Kelly confirmed that Dodson was employed by the police department, but said he couldn't release any additional information about the suspect.
Clearfield County Sheriff Michael Churner also confirmed that Dodson was a part-time employee of his department and was off duty at the time of the incident; he also held any comment pending the completion of the investigation.
"We're limited in what we can say because it is an active investigation, active case and in regards to the two departments that employed him, they can't talk about personnel issues at this time," Sayers said.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, responding officers stated the scene was chaotic and people were running from the business in a panicked state. At the scene, the investigating officer talked to Morrison, who said that a man had been in the establishment and acting agitated and aggressive. Morrison told the police that he was not sure of the man's name and it was the first time Morrison had seen him in the business.
The affidavit said that the suspect, later identified as Dodson, was yelling on his phone and, at one point, began punching windows. Morrison reportedly warned Dodson about his actions.
Dodson then screamed at Morrison, who again warned the man. Dodson reportedly continued to yell at Morrison, who then told him he had to leave and escorted him out the front door.
Morrison then returned and started talking to Myrtaj. While the two were talking, Dodson allegedly came back inside the business and Morrison again told him to leave and began walking toward Dodson.
Myrtaj then got in between the two as Morrison started walking toward Dodson, who then reportedly drew a gun identified as a 9mm. Myrtaj began to reach for the gun and push Dodson out the door, the affidavit said. Morrison ducked down to avoid the muzzle of the gun being pointed at him.
Morrison then approached Dodson and grabbed the gun. As Morrison and Dodson struggled for the gun, the gun fired one time. The exiting round hit Myrtaj in the face, according to the affidavit.
Morrison then tackled Dodson to the ground, took the gun from him, unloaded the magazine and ejected the live round and held the man until the police arrived and took Dodson into custody, the affidavit said.
Invictus has security cameras that captured the incident, the affidavit stated.
"We do have a strong law enforcement community here in Clearfield County," Sayers said. "We have a community that supports our law enforcement officers. Sadly, this is going to be a tarnish on their reputation and we hope that the community understands that this is an individual's acts, (it) does not reflect our law enforcement men and women here in uniform."
Sayers added the case will be prosecuted like any other case, with the accused not getting "special treatment" because of his background.