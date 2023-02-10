Dave Causer

Dave Causer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dave Causer, president of Global Educational Concepts, took the helm of Southwestern Advantage following the retirement of past president, Dan Moore, at the end of 2022.

GEC and SWA are two of the 19 businesses within Southwestern Family of Companies. Causer has been a leader with SWA for more than 50 years and is a member of the company’s board of directors.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos