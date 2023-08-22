DUKE CENTER — Students from Otto-Eldred’s Future Farmers of America were invited by U.S. Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., to attend the Annual Agriculture Summit held Aug. 7 at the Central Pennsylvania Institute.
Agricultural science teacher Brandon Witmer said, “Our students were able to engage with leaders from all across the state who are involved with Pennsylvania agriculture.”
The summit’s theme this year focused on science, technology and innovation, which connects directly to Thompson’s proposed Farm Bill, and related to what the students at Otto-Eldred learn. The O-E Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Science program’s belief is, “Whether our students become welders, farmers, nutritionists, environmental engineers or choose a path entirely unrelated to their studies in the department, the skills learned through applied critical thinking and large-scale project management from conception to shipment will serve them well in any industry.”
Thompson referred to Otto-Eldred FFA twice during his speech. “It was incredible,” Witmer said. “Seeing our students’ faces as he was talking about our school and how we are one of those model agriculture education programs in the state, made me so proud.”
And Witmer should be proud of his agriculture science students and the FFA program at the school. The program offers students “authentic and situational learning opportunities through project-based learning … access to knowledge about plant and animal sciences, forestry, wildlife management, agribusiness and ag mechanics, and exposes students to myriad career opportunities for future doers, makers and thinkers,” the department website states.
FFA members who attended the summit brought with them what they had learned in school. Witmer said, “These students never stop amazing me! They were able to speak with leaders and were educated enough to engage in conversations like whole milk in schools, the farm bill, funding career and technical education and supporting agriculture education.”
Thompson, chairperson of the House Agriculture Committee, has stated the challenge of getting the 2023 Farm Bill passed isn’t about politics, rather it is about time. “The only commodity we’re not producing more of is minutes,” he said. The previous bill will expire Sept. 30.
According to the National Association of Counties (NACo), the Farm Bill aims to ease access to resources, make the application process quicker for grant programs, and give flexibility in how federal money is matched. It also would give more support to small and mid-size farms that often struggle to make ends meet.
The bill also includes conservation initiatives and building stronger community engagement as well as increasing opportunities for rural areas to develop and expand entrepreneurship. Partnerships between counties and federal land management agencies would be created in an effort to boost conservation and stewardship agreements. Wastewater and water infrastructure investments in rural communities would see an increase in funding as well.
Including access to the internet in rural communities is another of the bill’s main points, as a way to bridge the divide for economic growth. And, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would be maintained, which would keep the 50% federal match intact, ensuring recipients have access to healthy food and lower grocery costs.