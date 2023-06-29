SMETHPORT — A woman whose April, 2022, car crash in Keating Township injured everyone in her car was sentenced in McKean County Court to serve time in jail.
Stephanie Hamilton, 23, of Ripley, N.Y., was sentenced to 45 days to 15 months confinement and 40 hours of community service for charges of accident involving injury without a driver’s license and reckless endangering another person.
According to the police report at the time of the crash, at 2:40 p.m. on April 4, on Route 646 in Keating Township, south of Deep Well Road, a car driven by Hamilton was traveling north when the car crossed into the southbound lane and tried to pass multiple vehicles traveling north.
A vehicle traveling south in the southbound lane was approaching quickly, and Hamilton’s car attempted to come back into its lane of travel when it went out of control, traveled off the road and rolled over multiple times, coming to final rest facing north.
When state police arrived on the scene, there were three adults and two children, all with serious injuries.
She was living in Erie at the time, and told police she had taken a friend to court, but hadn’t realized how far away Smethport was from Erie. While she was driving back from court, she told police, “it was brought to my attention that I was needed back home.” She started passing cars when a vehicle that was coming at her was coming too fast, and she tried to avoid it, losing control of her car in the process, court documents read.
In other court action, Suzette Musolino, 34, of Bradford, was sentenced to three to 12 months confinement with the Department of Corrections on charges of possession with intent to deliver and selling non-controlled substances represented as controlled. She was declared eligible for boot camp and the state’s Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive program.
She was arrested for selling methamphetamine in the City of Bradford to a confidential informant of the drug task force.
Joseph Best, 28, of Bradford, was sentenced to 60 days to 18 months incarceration on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance at the McKean County Jail.
He was also ordered to perform 150 hours of community service.
Gerald Hatch, 52, of Rew, was sentenced to 63 days of confinement for terroristic threats, given credit for 63 days of time served and ordered to perform 24 months concurrent probation and 40 hours of community service.
During a domestic incident at his residence, he shoved and threatened to shoot a woman, and the gun he had went off, but the victim told police she believed it had misfired, the criminal complaint stated.
Chad Reed, 31, of Bradford, was sentenced to 63 days confinement, given credit for 63 days time served and ordered to serve 18 months of concurrent probation for a charge of theft.
Reed’s employer went to state police to report that he had disconnected the security system hard drive and taken it, along with a car and a code reader.
Bobbi Fuller, 34, of Austin, will serve 12 months of probation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Tristan Carney, 21, of Mount Jewett, was ordered to serve 15 months probation and 25 hours of community service at the county’s Good Growing Greener barn for a charge of simple assault. Because it was a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, he is no longer permitted to possess firearms or ammunition.
Eric Lamont, 40, of Port Allegany, was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service and to write a letter of apology to the victim for a charge of harassment — subjecting another to physical contact.
Sarah Phillips, 36, of Olean, N.Y., will perform 50 hours of community service for a charge of simple assault.