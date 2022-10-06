OLEAN, N.Y. — Reaction from state officials was mixed Thursday as a federal judge halted key provisions of New York’s latest attempt to restrict handguns in the state.
U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby focused on multiple parts of the law, saying licensing requirements — like a rule requiring applicants to turn over information about their social media accounts — went too far.
“Simply stated, instead of moving toward becoming a shall-issue jurisdiction, New York State has further entrenched itself as a shall-not-issue jurisdiction. And, by doing so, it has further reduced a first-class constitutional right to bear arms in public for self defense ... into a mere request,” wrote Suddaby, who sits in Syracuse.
The ruling would keep restrictions in place that bar firearms from being carried into schools, government buildings and places of worship, but the judge said the state couldn’t ban guns from other public locations, such as Times Square.
The judge gave the state three business days to seek emergency relief before a federal appeals court.
Gov. Kathy Hochul criticized the decision.
“In the wake of the Supreme Court’s reckless decision that reversed decades of established law amid a national gun violence crisis, the State Legislature and I acted decisively to keep New Yorkers safe,” the governor said. “The Concealed Carry Improvement Act was carefully crafted to put in place common-sense restrictions around concealed carry permits. While this decision leaves aspects of the law in place, it is deeply disappointing that the Judge wants to limit my ability to keep New Yorkers safe and to prevent more senseless gun violence.”
New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, said the state would appeal the ruling.
“Today’s decision comes in the wake of mass shootings and rampant gun violence hurting communities here in New York and across the country,” James said in a statement. “While the decision preserves portions of the law, we believe the entire law must be preserved as enacted. We will appeal this decision.
“Common-sense gun control regulations help save lives. I will not back down from the fight to protect New Yorkers from repeated and baseless attacks on our state’s gun safety measures,” James said. “I will continue to defend our responsible gun laws and fight for the safety of everyday New Yorkers.”
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, who voted against the law, was pleased with the ruling.
“As I have said from the beginning, it was only a matter of time before this poorly drafted and unconstitutional law was struck down. It was nothing but bad election-season theatrics,” he said, criticizing Democrats in Albany for a string of failures. “One Party Rule has failed to keep New Yorkers safe and New Yorkers know that. This unconstitutional virtue-signaling law, along with the package passed in June, were shameless attempts to distract attention away from the real, Democrat-created public safety crisis plaguing our state.”
In June, the Supreme Court threw out parts of the Sullivan Act, a 1911 state law that required permission from the government for individuals to buy and carry handguns. The ruling was one of several nationwide which invalidated certain state-level gun laws.
In July, the state held an emergency session, passing new rules increasing training requirements, personal information including social media accounts and lists of people living in applicants’ homes, as well as restricting firearms from government buildings, schools, churches, and “sensitive areas.”
The law has come under criticism for restricting historical reenactors and ritual drill teams from carrying guns and firing blanks at events, such as Angelica’s annual Civil War Weekend and the city of Olean’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony.
The law increased training requirements for applicants and now requires them to turn over more private information, including a list of everyone living in their home. Suddaby said the law’s requirement that a license applicant be of “good moral character” is unconstitutional, as currently written.
This lawsuit was bought by six gun owners from Upstate New York who claim the law infringes on their constitutional rights. Most of the plaintiffs have licenses to carry and argue the law keeps them from holding a weapon in designated sensitive places like state parks or churches. Another plaintiff intends to apply for a carry permit but is unwilling to share social media posts or character references with investigators, according to the federal complaint.
