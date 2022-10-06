Gov. Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul on July 1 signs a package of legislation designed to strengthen New York’s gun laws and bolster restrictions on concealed carry weapons.

 Darren McGee/Office of the Governor

OLEAN, N.Y. — Reaction from state officials was mixed Thursday as a federal judge halted key provisions of New York’s latest attempt to restrict handguns in the state.

U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby focused on multiple parts of the law, saying licensing requirements — like a rule requiring applicants to turn over information about their social media accounts — went too far.

