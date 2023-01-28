SMETHPORT — Friday — the day in McKean County Court that the prosecution rested their case after finishing with the last of 21 witnesses; a witness who testified for the prosecution was recalled due to new information about another lawsuit; Nuzzo took the stand; an expert witness for the defense barely got a word in through all the objections from the prosecution; the defense rested — And, the prosecution recalled it’s first rebuttal witness — all in one day.
Emotions in the gallery had been bubbling all week as District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer called each witness to the stand to be questioned. As defense attorney James P. Miller cross examined each witness, the tension was building. It was day four of the case of the Commonwealth versus Marc Nuzzo; and it was a roller coaster ride for the jury, both families, and everyone involved.
Senior Judge Edward Reibman, presiding over this trial, equated it at one point in the week to “herding cats.” By Friday, the actions from previous days seemed small in comparison. Reibman told the room to “fasten (their) seatbelts” as the day progressed.
The defendant is charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, and six counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Shaffer wrapped up prosecution following a recall of Pennsylvania State Police trooper Quinton O’Rourke who had been on the witness stand at adjournment the day before.
Reibman reminded the jurors that defense attorney James P. Miller had deferred his opening statement for after the Commonwealth had completed their case and that an opening statement is not evidence but rather what the attorney thinks.
Miller, in his opening remarks, thanked the jury for the patience and attentiveness throughout the proceeding thus far. He asked for their continued attention during this next phase as his client tells his side of what happened on that day. He asked the jurors to keep an open mind as they did for the prosecution and weigh what you hear and see carefully.
Nuzzo was called to the witness stand and sworn in by Reibman. He sat facing the jury as Miller asked him about what happened Sept. 5, 2018.
His mom has been in the courtroom throughout the trial, quietly fighting tears. Friday was no different.
He explained that he got off of work as a pilot for Southern Airways at the Bradford airport around 8 p.m. and was heading home, first on the airport road, then on U.S. 219 toward Lantz Corners then to Kane.
Nuzzo said he remembers that he smelled brakes on that night, “and I saw two trucks and a truck like you and I would drive.” Miller asked if he meant a pickup truck, “yes, a pickup behind me. The two commercial trucks, one was a box truck, a regular tractor trailer in the slow lane and in the passing lane was a tanker.”
He told the jurors that he pulled up behind the box truck waiting for the tanker to pass but it didn’t. He dropped back to let the tanker into the slow lane but the tanker was swerving so Nuzzo entered the passing lane to pass the tanker truck.
He said he had a feeling something was wrong, his lane was shrinking, the tanker was coming closer into his lane, only a car length into the pass — had to make a decision — the tanker continued to move into his lane, he pressed on the gas, the tanker continued, he was forced to cross the double yellow line.
Nuzzo stated he did not see any other cars, he did not complete the pass because he eventually saw headlights bloom in front of him. He said he was really scared.
“I didn’t know what to do,” Nuzzo said.
He told the jury that the road there has guardrails and he couldn’t get off the road enough to not get hit and he remembered thinking, “Holy shit! I can’t get off the road.” He said he tried to get to the Allegany National Forest sign to get off the road and miss the car, but it happened so fast, he tried to miss, he said he aimed for that area and didn’t want to hit another vehicle — ”there were just headlights and they were getting closer. I turned right, hard right — and I remember a collision and the airbags, and I remember white dust.”
Through tears, Nuzzo said “I didn’t want anything to happen to anyone and my best actions couldn’t stop it.”
Immediately following the collision, Nuzzo sat in his vehicle and took in what had happened. He said he got out of his car, could see the fire, but didn’t go to the other vehicle right away. He recalled memories of a similar accident from Iraq. Then he heard the screaming, he said.
“I opened the front right passenger door, used my foot thinking it would be stuck but it wasn’t and I fell backward.” He said that the passenger had an injury and he unbuckled her seatbelt and carried her out of the vehicle. He also helped another passenger out of the back of the vehicle before the car filled with smoke.
Then, he stated, he walked down the berm to the ANF sign. He remembers receiving medical attention and that he told a police officer he was run off the road by a truck. He said he told the officer that if they called the Ridgway station they could probably catch up with it.
On cross examination by Shaffer, things got aggressive and tense in many places.
The district attorney asked Nuzzo if he had been injured and he stated he had been. He also stated he didn’t think the spiderweb with the hair in it in the windshield of his Jeep was from him, rather he said that Stanley “Guy” Austin may have been ejected from the Ford Escape and caused the damage. Shaffer inquired about this more and Nuzzo added that Austin was outside of the vehicle in the road when he pulled the front passenger out.
Nuzzo confirmed he had been a pilot “for a couple of years” but it took some time to confirm that he has been one since 2008.
Shaffer tried to pin him down about the time it took from getting all passengers off his last flight on the day of the accident and getting to his vehicle. He said he couldn’t specify the time, maybe five minutes to get passengers off and a couple to get to the car but wasn’t sure. They went back and forth on this for some time before Shaffer asked about his education post college and replied that he has “JD,” Jurise Doctorate – law degree – “same as you, ma’m.” He confirmed, “yep, sure,” when asked if he was a criminal defense lawyer.
But when Shaffer asked, “Is it part of criminal defense to come up with…” and before she could complete the question, Miller objected, and Reibman called both attorneys to sidebar.
Reibman looked at the room and said, “fasten seatbelts.”
Finishing her question, Shaffer asked again after the sidebar conference, “Is it part of criminal defense to identify defenses?”
Nuzzo stated that a good defense attorney would know, “I was not, that’s why I am a pilot, I am under oath, I never except one case with you (Shaffer) and Jim (Miller) where I had to learn code. I didn’t like it. I am saying I am not a good attorney.”
Shaffer went over Nuzzo’s testimony of the incident. “Why didn’t you hit your brakes?” Nuzzo replied, “I did the best I could.” Shaffer asked the same question again. Nuzzo replied, “I made a decision.” Shaffer asked, “why in the wrong lane?” Nuzzo responded, “I had a split second to make a life or death…,” he didn’t finish before Shaffer said, “you had several seconds.” She asked, “Why did you pull to the left?” And, he stated, “as the pictures show, there was no other place to pull over.” Again she said he had several seconds, and asked why he pulled over to the left. “I don’t know Ms. DA, but the jury does.”
At one point in cross examination, Nuzzo appeared confused about something. He stated he needed to speak to his attorney. The judge told him he couldn’t. Several times throughout the cross examination Nuzzo called out the district attorney for a leading question or some other procedural issue, or was told by the judge to let his attorney defend him and just answer the question that was asked.
By the time the final witness of the day took the stand, both attorneys and the judge had met for sidebar conversations about 10 times.
Qualified expert testimony from Henry Lipian, witness for the defense, in the areas of crash reconstruction, human factor, and event data reporting, drew more than 10 visits to the side and twice that number of objections.
Lipian suggested that though Nuzzo did cross the double yellow line, and did crash into the vehicle Austin was driving, there were other factors at play; and, seeming to draw the most angst from prosecution was his conclusion that Austin took action based on something other than the Nuzzo vehicle. Lipian concluded Austin probably reacted/responded to the headlights of the tanker truck before seeing Nuzzo’s vehicle approaching.
Though his testimony was interrupted repeatedly by objections, and he was still standing at the front of the courtroom while the two attorneys chased the judge around arguing in front of him, he managed to explain the complications that come into play when responses to hazards happen.
He told the jury that Nuzzo had multiple choices to make in the situation and at each step of the way, more hazards were added. This is a classic discriminative response, Lipian said.
Austin had responses as well and they are seen in the steering and braking. Something happened 3 seconds prior to impact. At 3 seconds to impact the two vehicles would have just started to be visible to each other. Austin reacted before this, based on the vehicle’s data, Lipian concluded.
The defense rested its case.
The trial resumes at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the McKean County Courthouse.
On Sept. 5, 2018, at approximately 8:37 p.m., police allege that Nuzzo was driving an SUV and crossed the double-yellow line and accelerated in an attempt to pass a tractor-trailer that was traveling south as well. Nuzzo’s vehicle struck another, head-on, while in the northbound lane but traveling south. The other vehicle, driven by Austin, caught on fire, and according to the criminal complaint, passing motorists stopped to assist. Stanley Austin died 15 days after the incident from injuries sustained in the crash and several passengers suffered serious injuries, according to the complaint.
Nuzzo has been free, having posted 5 percent of $100,000 bail in 2019.