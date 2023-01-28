Nuzzo MUG

Marc Nuzzo

SMETHPORT — Friday — the day in McKean County Court that the prosecution rested their case after finishing with the last of 21 witnesses; a witness who testified for the prosecution was recalled due to new information about another lawsuit; Nuzzo took the stand; an expert witness for the defense barely got a word in through all the objections from the prosecution; the defense rested — And, the prosecution recalled it’s first rebuttal witness — all in one day.

Emotions in the gallery had been bubbling all week as District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer called each witness to the stand to be questioned. As defense attorney James P. Miller cross examined each witness, the tension was building. It was day four of the case of the Commonwealth versus Marc Nuzzo; and it was a roller coaster ride for the jury, both families, and everyone involved.

