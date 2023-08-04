Former McKean County attorney Marc William Nuzzo, who is currently incarcerated at State Correctional Institution Smithfield, following his guilty plea in April to involuntary manslaughter, has been placed on temporary suspension from practicing law.
According to the order of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Nuzzo, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, is suspended with the effective date of Aug. 27, as part of his criminal sentencing.
Nuzzo was sentenced to no less than 24 months and no more than 72 months total in state prison and given credit for 73 days of time served from January to April 2023. He had been convicted by a jury on 17 charges prior to his guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter; all stemming from a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred in September 2018. Stanley “Guy” Austin died as a result of the crash. Five others were injured in Austin’s vehicle as well.
During his sentencing, Nuzzo addressed the man who died, “I will never get the opportunity to say this to you, I am extremely remorseful. After all that happened, and everyone survived, I was happy. When I got the call that you passed, I was shocked. We were brothers-in-arms — I don’t know when this will be over for me.” And he spoke to each of the survivors, briefly, about his hope for their recovery.