SMETHPORT — Already convicted on 17 charges, Marc Nuzzo pleaded guilty Wednesday in McKean County Court to one count of involuntary manslaughter from a fatal crash in September 2018.
Nuzzo was scheduled for sentencing by President Judge Edward D. Reibman, of Allentown. Prior to the sentencing hearing, the judge acknowledged the courtroom and stated there was a preliminary matter that had to be addressed.
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenberg-Shaffer said, “I spoke with the Austin family, and only the family in this.”
Stanley “Guy” Austin died as a result of the crash caused by Nuzzo. Shaffer explained the state was prepared to move forward on dismissing the charge of homicide by vehicle, a third-degree felony, if Nuzzo pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.
Nuzzo’s attorney, James P. Miller stated, “...against my recommendations, my client wishes to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter.” Miller confirmed he had reviewed all impacts of the decision and how they could affect future appeals, “not that there will be any appeals,” Miller added, and the consequences of these actions with Reibman.
Reibman called a short recess to have Nuzzo, still handcuffed and shackled, complete the standard guilty plea paperwork. Reibman then asked Nuzzo several questions to confirm he was making the choice on his own and understood the ramifications. With satisfaction by the judge that Nuzzo was, indeed, pleading out, the sentencing hearing commenced.
Shaffer delivered the prosecution’s account of the facts of the incident, that he recklessly and in a gross manner caused the outcome.
The judge confirmed with Nuzzo that he understood and accepted the responsibility of the charge. Though Miller added that his client takes medication, it does not interfere with his thinking. To which, Reibman confirmed with Nuzzo that he was taking the medicine as prescribed.
“I plead guilty to count five,” Nuzzo said, referring to involuntary manslaughter. His attorney and Shaffer agreed that sentencing should continue without delay, with the added charge included.
Nuzzo was sentenced to no less than 24 months and no more than 72 months total incarceration, followed by two years of probation. He was given credit for 73 days of time served from January to April 2023. Nuzzo was to be taken into the custody of the Pennsylvania State Department of Corrections to determine which facility he would be held at.
Nuzzo was also ordered to pay restitution to Bonnie Austin in an amount just over $4,600. He was ordered to make monthly payments while incarcerated. He must pay the cost of prosecution and other fees associated with his sentence.
The judge ordered Nuzzo to continue receiving care for his health issues, stay away from alcohol and drugs, continue his sobriety — at his own expense while incarcerated and on probation. Nuzzo is not to be in any place that sells, serves, or otherwise has alcohol or other substances he does not have a medical prescription to use, per Reibman.
Before the judge handed down Nuzzo’s sentence, the court heard from many witnesses about how their lives had been impacted by the event in September 2018. Some read letters, others spoke from their memory.
A conversation took place between Barb Austin, mother of Stanley “Guy” Austin, and the judge. She told him that Nuzzo “needs to serve a long time, he took my son’s life. I got the call at 4:30 in the morning that he had passed.” She turned for a moment to speak to Nuzzo, “You took my son’s life.” And then returned to speaking to Reibman, “he called me, ‘mom, I’m gonna fight this. I might never walk again and I might never work again’ and he was a fighter,” she said.
She and the judge chatted about life. Reibman said, “life is hard, but sometimes good. You got two new grandchildren.” She agreed, but added, “yes, but I lost a child. It’s different.” Reibman consoled, “I’m sorry. If we could change the outcome, everyone in the courtroom would.” And, they agreed, “life could be worse,” one quipped, “I’m gonna stay strong,” said Austin’s mom.
Reibman spoke to the room, “this was a horrific accident with devastating results on both sides. I hope for everybody, learn something — no matter what life throws at you, get back up, dust off, and move on. I’m not suggesting you forget what happened because you will always remember. The challenge is to move on and not be a hostage to the memory.
Nuzzo also spoke, through tears. He began by stating he did not know the consequences of turning onto (US Route) 219 would have that day. He apologized that he would need to look at his notes but that he meant every word he was about to say, though the “subject matter is difficult and stressful to revisit.”
He addressed each person who was in the vehicle.
“Bonnie, the accident caused so much pain and grief, I have never spoken to you — but I have prayed for you and your family everyday. I cannot take the pain away; I can only join in it,” Nuzzo said, remorsefully to Bonnie Austin, wife of Guy Austin. He explained to the family that he never intentionally tried to delay the case on purpose and that he had three hospital stays as well because he is 100% disabled due to PTSD from his military service. He went on to add that he hopes Bonnie’s conditions improve.
He addressed Guy, “I will never get the opportunity to say this to you, I am extremely remorseful. After all that happened, and everyone survived, I was happy. When I got the call that you passed, I was shocked. We were brothers-in-arms — I don’t know when this will be over for me.”
To Laura Johnson, Guy’s sister-in-law, Nuzzo said, “I was unaware of the injuries you had until the trial. I did not know. I trust that your recovery is in God’s hands.”
He was “overwhelmed with regret and sorrow,” acknowledging to Lacey Austin, Guy’s daughter, that there was nothing he could do to bring her father back.
The judge asked Nuzzo a few questions about his time in Iraq and what led to the PTSD diagnosis. Nuzzo told Reibman that he was stationed in the 3rd Infantry Division for seven months and traveled daily into the “red zone” with an armed team, often under fire and in areas with IEDs. He served his time and when returned to Japan, he was diagnosed with PTSD. Nuzzo confirmed that he has an Honorable Discharge from the military.