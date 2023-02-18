HARRISBURG — The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is making funding available for agricultural producers and forest landowners nationwide to participate in voluntary conservation programs and adopt climate-smart practices.

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provided an additional $19.5 billion over five years for climate smart agriculture through several of the conservation programs that NRCS implements. In Pennsylvania, NRCS is making available $8.3 million in fiscal year 2023 for its oversubscribed conservation programs: the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP).

