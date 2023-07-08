WARREN — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) is hosting a virtual Information Session from 7 to 8 p.m. July 18. Those interested in attending are encouraged to sign-up on the NPRC website.
Attendees will learn about the College’s history and mission, receive information and resources regarding tuition rates and how to pay for college, along with more details about NPRC’s academic and workforce development offerings.
NPRC offers affordable associate degrees, certificates and workforce training to the region. Many classroom locations are within 15 miles of most residents in the service area. Associate degrees include business administration, criminal justice, early childhood education, liberal studies and social sciences. Several of these programs are eligible for financial assistance through the local CareerLink.
“College can be intimidating for anyone,” said NPRC’s Assistant Director of Community Engagement Kelsey Angove. “But at NPRC, we work to ensure that each one of our students, no matter their background or stage of life, has the resources and support needed to be successful. This virtual Information Session is a great opportunity for our curious community members, employers and prospective students from around our region, to hear first-hand about our institution. We are excited to welcome everyone and host a great event.”
For more information or to sign up to attend NPRC’s Summer Information Session, visit https://bit.ly/InformationSession_July18.
In addition to this upcoming Information Session, NPRC will also hold a session this fall on October 24. More information regarding the fall event will be released at a later date.