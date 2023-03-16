WARREN — On March 9, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College was granted the status of Candidate for Accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE). The commission is a voluntary, non-governmental, institutional accreditor recognized by the U.S. Department of Education that accredits higher educational institutions.

NPRC’s Accreditation Readiness Report was acknowledged and accepted at the March Commission Meeting after MSCHE representatives completed site visits in November 2022. With this announcement, NPRC is invited to begin the self-study process based on continuous improvement of the College’s compliance; assessment; and integration of the Commission’s Standards for Accreditation, Requirements of Affiliation, MSCHE policies and procedures, and all applicable federal regulatory requirements.

