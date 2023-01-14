WARREN — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College’s Board of Trustees meets monthly to advance the mission and vision of the College. Following the January board meeting, two new board members were announced and will begin their terms in 2023. The new trustees will replace trustees whose term has expired or resigned their seat. Appointed Trustees serve three-year terms.
Joining the Board of Trustees is Kevin Sprong of Titusville and Jennifer Gesing of Bear Lake.
Sprong serves as the Director of Crawford County Career and Technical Center. The native of Crawford County is no stranger to NPRC, as he previously served on the College’s Advisory Council of Presidents and on the board for the Educational Consortium of the Upper Allegheny (ECUA). Sprong has also spent time serving for a collection of other causes throughout the region including the University of Pittsburgh’s Manufacturing Assistance Center and Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub’s Advisory Committee, Clarion University’s Applied Technology Advisory Board, Crawford County Children’s Roundtable, the K-12 Career and Education Alliance, Northwest Workforce Development Board’s Youth Committee, Partners in Education, Titusville Area Little League, Meadville Area Lacrosse and the Titusville YMCA.
Gesing currently serves as the Executive Director at Beacon Light Behavioral Health System. This tenure at Beacon Light is her second. She previously worked for the firm from 1995 to 2016 in a collection of roles including mental health technician, therapeutic support staff, treatment coordinator and residential manager. Now, her responsibilities have shifted to include full clinical responsibility for the company on a day-to-day basis. Additionally, she sits on the administrative team for the health system and has input into all financial and operational decisions. Gesing’s service to the region is already extensive with service time to the Warren County CJAB, the Warren County Probation Association, the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry — Chamber Operations Committee, the United Fund of Warren County, the Chautauqua Tapestry and Leadership Warren County.
NPRC board Chairperson, Kate Brock, noted, “We continue to see amazing local talent and interest in serving the College’s mission. Our new board members join an already strong collection of leaders that have done some incredible things for NPRC. Kevin and Jennifer will bring additional community connections and perspectives to the institution we serve, and we look forward to the contributions they will bring moving forward.”