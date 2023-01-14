WARREN — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College’s Board of Trustees meets monthly to advance the mission and vision of the College. Following the January board meeting, two new board members were announced and will begin their terms in 2023. The new trustees will replace trustees whose term has expired or resigned their seat. Appointed Trustees serve three-year terms.

Joining the Board of Trustees is Kevin Sprong of Titusville and Jennifer Gesing of Bear Lake.

