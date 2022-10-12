WARREN — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) will be hosting a Fall 2022 Open House from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. This event will feature five different in-person locations across the nine counties they serve, while also providing a virtual option.
The in-person locations include the NPRC Education and Training Center (Erie), Parkside Commons (Meadville), The Galena Building (Franklin), Kane Area High School (Kane) and the Cameron County High School (Emporium).
The agenda for the event includes time dedicated to introducing attendees to NPRC; assistance with the applications, institutional aid, scholarships and advising; insight from a current NPRC student; a class demonstration; and a question-and-answer session to conclude.
Assistant Director of Community Engagement Lauren Zickefoose noted that, “At NPRC we work extremely hard to ensure that each of our students has the resources and support they need to be successful in and out of the classroom. This Open House is the perfect opportunity for someone to explore an educational opportunity close to home and hear first-hand how NPRC has positively impacted one of our current students.”