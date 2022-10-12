WARREN — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) will be hosting a Fall 2022 Open House from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. This event will feature five different in-person locations across the nine counties they serve, while also providing a virtual option.

The in-person locations include the NPRC Education and Training Center (Erie), Parkside Commons (Meadville), The Galena Building (Franklin), Kane Area High School (Kane) and the Cameron County High School (Emporium).

