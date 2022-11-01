The Chamber of Commerce business after hours hosted UPMC Kane’s annual meeting at Logyard Brewing last Thursday for an update from hospital President Mark Papalia.

Papalia opened the meeting stating, “Healthcare has changed and we must be able to advance ourselves with those changes. We are grateful for the past and present commitment of physicians, board and staff; honoring more than a century of healthcare delivery to the Kane community.”

