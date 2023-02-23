Small Chapel at St. Bernards PIC

Rev. John B. Jacquel, pastor of St. Bernard’s Church, stands in the small chapel after speaking with The Era about the status of consolidating three Catholic churches into one.

 Era photo by Mandy Colosimo

The Bradford Catholic community has been working for years to make some difficult decisions. A merger, announced in February by the Erie Diocese, will become effective on March 1. This merger has brought big changes in the Catholic community of the area. And, even bigger changes may be on the horizon in years to come.

“We are not closing St. Francis, yet. That will happen but it will be a year or two down the road,” Rev. John B. Jacquel, Pastor of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish said. “All of this is sad but must be done. The expense of keeping everything running is more than we can afford. Consolidating our churches can take the extra money and let us invest it more in the community.”

