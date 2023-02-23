The Bradford Catholic community has been working for years to make some difficult decisions. A merger, announced in February by the Erie Diocese, will become effective on March 1. This merger has brought big changes in the Catholic community of the area. And, even bigger changes may be on the horizon in years to come.
“We are not closing St. Francis, yet. That will happen but it will be a year or two down the road,” Rev. John B. Jacquel, Pastor of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish said. “All of this is sad but must be done. The expense of keeping everything running is more than we can afford. Consolidating our churches can take the extra money and let us invest it more in the community.”
One of the things Jacquel spoke about from his previous time in the Bradford community was the active public and civic activities, “it is some of what I love about Bradford.” He hopes that once all three churches are merged, there will be more activity for the public to get involved in. Recently, he said, there have been art shows and Kiwanis Kapers and other big events at St. Bernard’s. These are just a few, and more are in the planning stages.
He said the choice to make St. Bernard’s the main church was a process as well, and there were many factors taken into consideration.
It wasn’t clear until all the comments were in, Jacquel stated, “St. Bernard’s was where the majority of commenters preferred, and it makes the most sense since it is in the heart of the town.”
As for the church in Lewis Run, “This Sunday will be the last Mass at Our Mother of Perpetual Help,” Jacquel said.
The building, however, will remain under the designation of consecrated for worship until July 1. This allows the doors to be unlocked on Wednesdays for prayer opportunities, Jacquel explained.
“It is anticipated that its status will change to secular use (in other words decommissioned) so that it might be marketed later this year and proceeds used for the consolidated St. Bernard Parish,” Jaquel added.
Many in the community have wondered about the statues and other items inside and outside the church in Lewis Run. Jacquel said that the statues that have been outside will be relocated to the cemetery, and some of the items that are removed from inside the church will later be on display in the lobby of the Father Leo Gallina Social Center, like a gallery or hall of statues. He said that all the pieces are important and wants to make certain that they are taken care of.
“There will be a final Mass on June 25 for Feast Day as well, which will include a decommissioning ceremony,” Jacquel stated. After this ceremony and celebration, a meal, catered by Togi’s, will be served at the Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department.
“After July 1, the designation will be for non-consecrated use. This designation will make the building available for other options,” he explained.
Both Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Lewis Run and St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Bradford have been through an appraisal. The plans are not yet in place to sell any of the properties, however, that is on the list of options, Jacquel explained.
“The same procedures will be applied to St. Francis Church in the future. Each step must be reviewed, parishioners informed, parish leadership consulted, and approvals received all around,” He said.
Jacquel acknowledged that there are issues to contend with such as parking, once the merger is complete. However, he said, there are talks in the works with businesses and options, and he said, “Topps has always been great” and people have parked there for years. But the church will need many more spaces in the future to accommodate parishioners from the two other locations.
Additionally, St. Bernard’s is in need of repairs and renovation. Some of which are not small jobs. The renovation committee is just getting started.
“The work needed will require us to move out; that means moving Mass to St. Francis. Though we don’t have a start date on the construction, we know it needs to begin soon because we are running out of time,” he said.
Time is running out because the pastor at St. Francis will be retiring in June of 2024 and there aren’t any other priests to bring in.
“That is another reason for this merger,” Jacquel said. “Not only has there been a decrease in population in this area, but there has been a decrease in the Catholic community in terms of priests.” He explained that at some point, either Bradford or Smethport may become the hub for the McKean County Catholic community, “that is down the road, several years.”
Jacquel is eager to reenergize the congregation. He hopes the fluid and transparent communication of the merger process will keep the community and parishioners eager to return.
“All in all, it is a sad, difficult, meticulous, and stressful process — which has the potential to renew and energize the Catholic Christian Community of Bradford,” Jaquel reiterated. “Your prayers would be most welcome.”
This Lenten season is packed with things to do.
Daily (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) Mass at St. Bernard’s will be held in the church rather than the small chapel at 12:10 p.m. At St. Francis, daily (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday) Mass will be held at 9 a.m.
St. Bernard’s Church will hold the Way of the Cross (Stations) each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and on every other Friday until Good Friday, they will host fish dinners as a way to grow relationships and serve others.
The Sacrament of Reconciliation (Confession) will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays at St. Francis and at 3:15 p.m. at St. Bernard’s. Additional dates and times for both locations may be available, contact the church for more information.
At St. Francis, after Mass and coffee, there will be a viewing party at 10 a.m. on Thursday mornings, beginning next week, to watch “The Chosen.” Jacquel explained there are nationwide viewing parties for this series, stating “it is currently in season three and will likely go around six or seven seasons. The show is attempting to cover all of the gospels. It is quite inclusive.” The series is available on YouTube and that is intentional. The creator of the flick wanted it to be available to as many as possible, Jacquel relayed. The first two seasons are also available on disc, for anyone who still has a player.