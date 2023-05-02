COLUMBUS, Ohio — With more than 20 years of sponsor finance and commercial lending experience, Dan Delgadillo joins Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking solutions, to lead the bank’s new Sponsor Finance Group.
Northwest Sponsor Finance will support the acquisition, recapitalization, merger and growth investment efforts of private equity firms and target companies that generate EBITDA between $3 million and $15 million. This new capability broadens Northwest’s commercial loan offering both across the bank’s four state footprint, and in other key markets across the United States.
Prior to joining Northwest, Delgadillo served as managing director and co-head at Byline Sponsor Finance where he worked to provide senior secured cash flow loans to private equity backed lower middle market companies throughout the United States. He also held roles at TCF Bank, Mid America Bank and Wells Fargo Bank.
Delgadillo earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Santa Clara University. Currently residing in Charlotte, N.C., Delgadillo will be relocating, with his wife and five children, to Columbus, Ohio, headquarters to Northwest Bancshares, Inc.