AVON LAKE, Ohio — Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, aims to help customers achieve their financial goals and prepare for what’s next through their online Financial Wellness Center, particularly in the month of January in honor of National Financial Wellness Month.

Northwest Bank’s Financial Wellness Center supports consumers on their journey to financial wellness and provides educational articles on a variety of key financial wellness topics such as credit and debt, money management, workplace finances, home ownership, paying for college, retirement planning, family finances and small business.

