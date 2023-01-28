AVON LAKE, Ohio — Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking products, aims to help customers achieve their financial goals and prepare for what’s next through their online Financial Wellness Center, particularly in the month of January in honor of National Financial Wellness Month.
Northwest Bank’s Financial Wellness Center supports consumers on their journey to financial wellness and provides educational articles on a variety of key financial wellness topics such as credit and debt, money management, workplace finances, home ownership, paying for college, retirement planning, family finances and small business.
“I love telling customers about our Financial Wellness Center,” said Emily Brunke, sales development consultant at Northwest Bank. “Using this set of resources, you can choose the topics that you’re interested in and learn about financial wellness — all at your own pace.”
Also included within the Financial Wellness Center are several financial calculators in categories such as auto, mortgage, home equity, savings, retirement, debt, budget, insurance and more. These calculators allow customers to input information and easily perform key financial calculations such as loan payments and savings plans. The Financial Wellness Center also includes educational quizzes to test consumers’ knowledge of key financial topics.