COLUMBUS, Ohio — Financial industry veterans Lee Palm, Brian Shapiro and Phil Mulder have joined Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution offering a complete line of business and personal banking solutions, to lead the bank’s new Commercial Finance Group that will focus on business aviation, long-haul (OTR) trucking, inland/offshore marine financing and general equipment loans in the middle market to large corporate finance space.

This new capability broadens Northwest’s commercial loan offering both across the bank’s four state footprint, and throughout the eastern United States.

