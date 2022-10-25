COLUMBUS, Ohio — Northwest Bancshares, Inc., announced net income for the quarter ended Sept. 30 of $37.3 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. This represents an increase of $2.2 million, or 6.4%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $35.1 million, or $0.27 per diluted share. The annualized returns on average shareholders’ equity and average assets for the quarter ended Sept. 30 were 9.84% and 1.05% compared to 8.86% and 0.97% for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on Nov. 14 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 3. This is the 112th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the Company’s common stock as of Sept. 30, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.9%.