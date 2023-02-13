The north central region of Pennsylvania, which includes McKean, Potter, Elk and Cameron counties, produced the most black bears in the 2022 hunting seasons.
A total of 1,028 bears were taken in the region; they were among 3,170 taken overall, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported on Monday. That was down from the 3,621 in 2021, but still enough to rank the harvest as the 14th largest all-time.
Pennsylvania’s all-time best bear season came in 2019, when hunters took 4,653.
Among counties, Tioga County produced the most, giving up 187 bears last season. Lycoming County ranked second with 152, followed by Bradford and Luzerne counties with 126 each, Centre County with 122, Potter County with 119, Clearfield and Monroe counties with 114 each and Clinton County with 113.
McKean County, with 52 bears in 2022, was down by more than half from the 2021 harvest, which was 107. Elk County was at 85 in 2022, up from 80 in 2021, and Cameron County was at 52, down from 68 the year before.
The PGC reported that hunters harvested some tremendous bears in 202, including three of more than 700 pounds and 11 more that topped 600 pounds.
The largest taken in 2022 was the 755-pounder harvested by Cory Bennett of Toms River, N.J. He got it with a muzzleloader on Oct. 15 in Monroe County.
The heaviest bear ever taken in Pennsylvania was an 875-pounder in 2010 in Pike County. Since 1992, seven black bears weighing at least 800 pounds have been lawfully harvested in the state.
A 693-pounder was taken with a rifle on Oct. 20 in Abbott Township, Potter County, by Elijah Smucker of Paradise, Lancaster County.
Other large bears taken in the 2022 are: a 746-pounder taken with a rifle Nov. 22 in Monroe County a 705-pounder taken with a muzzleloader Oct. 15 in Monroe County, a 681-pounder taken with a muzzleloader Oct. 22 in Clearfield County; a 681-pounder taken with a bow Oct. 21 in Bedford County, a 657-pounder taken with a rifle Oct. 22 in Clinton County; a 650-pounder taken with a rifle Nov. 21 in Luzerne County; a 634-pounder taken with a rifle Nov. 27 in Bradford County; and a 633-pounder taken with a muzzleloader Oct. 22 in Lycoming County.
The PGC noted that the harvest was spread out — more evenly than ever before — over four seasons. Hunters took 737 bears in the archery season, 712 in the muzzleloader/special firearms season, 1,051 in the general season and 663 in the extended season. Another seven were taken in the early season.
Emily Carrollo, the PGC’s black bear biologist, said that’s how it's likely to be moving forward.
“Our season structure allows hunters to pursue black bears across multiple months, using multiple tools, when opportunity best matches up with their availability,” Carrollo said. “They can hunt when they have the time off work or school or other responsibilities, which is good for them and helps us reach our management objectives.”
That’s attractive to lots of hunters, based on license sales.
In 2022, 213,639 individuals — 203,922 Pennsylvania residents, 9,717 nonresidents — bought bear licenses. That was the third-most ever.
Final county harvests by region (with 2021 figures in parentheses) are:
North central – 1,028 (1,220): Tioga, 187 (166); Lycoming, 152 (212); Centre, 122 (118); Clearfield, 114 (94); Clinton, 113 (156); and Union, 32 (39). * McKean, Potter, Elk and Cameron totals listed above.
Northwest – 502 (451): Warren, 88 (87); Jefferson, 81 (72); Clarion, 80 (60); Venango, 79 (81); Crawford, 52 (38); Forest, 51 (44); Butler, 40 (43); Erie, 20 (13); and Mercer, 11 (8).
Southwest –253 (247): Somerset, 64 (58); Armstrong, 50 (58); Cambria, 44 (19); Fayette, 34 (49); Indiana, 31 (12); Westmoreland, 25 (41); Greene, 3 (3); and Allegheny, 2 (7).
Southcentral – 355 (464): Huntingdon, 81 (115); Bedford, 71 (82); Mifflin, 34 (55); Blair, 33 (39); Fulton, 31 (47); Perry, 29 (42); Juniata, 26 (36); Franklin, 18 (17); Snyder, 15 (12); Cumberland 8 (8); Adams, 7 (10); and York, 2 (1).
Northeast – 901 (1,121): Bradford, 126 (136); Luzerne, 126 (111); Monroe, 114 (95); Pike, 84 (167); Sullivan, 84 (127); Wayne, 81 (120); Carbon, 78 (103); Lackawanna, 51 (62); Wyoming, 50 (66); Susquehanna, 47 (77); Columbia, 46 (36); Northumberland, 10 (16); and Montour, 4 (5).
Southeast – 131 (156): Schuylkill, 65 (61); Dauphin, 27 (54); Lebanon, 14 (8); Northampton, 12 (13); Berks, 11 (12); and Lehigh, 2 (6).
The final bear harvests by Wildlife Management Unit (with final 2021 figures in parentheses) were: WMU 1A, 26 (26); WMU 1B, 115 (96); WMU 2A, 13 (5); WMU 2B, 4 (10); WMU 2C, 159 (192); WMU 2D, 202 (206); WMU 2E, 85 (45); WMU 2F, 258 (245); WMU 2G, 425 (519); WMU 2H, 101 (90); WMU 3A, 174 (238); WMU 3B, 292 (403); WMU 3C, 165 (218); WMU 3D, 344 (426); WMU 4A, 114 (173); WMU 4B, 76 (121); WMU 4C, 190 (224); WMU 4D, 291 (300); WMU 4E, 109 (97); WMU 5A, 17 (14); WMU 5B, 2 (1); and WMU 5C, 8 (10).