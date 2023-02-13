Black bear

The north central region of Pennsylvania, which includes McKean, Potter, Elk and Cameron counties, produced the most black bears in the 2022 hunting seasons.

A total of 1,028 bears were taken in the region; they were among 3,170 taken overall, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported on Monday. That was down from the 3,621 in 2021, but still enough to rank the harvest as the 14th largest all-time.

