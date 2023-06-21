RIDGWAY — The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission announced the opening of pre-applications for Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Area Development and Local Access Road project funding for fiscal year 2024.
ARC is an economic development partnership agency of the federal government consisting of 13 states and 423 counties across the Appalachian Region. Local Development Districts, such as North Central, work in partnership with ARC to champion regional strategies for progress, collaboration, and prosperity.
To be eligible for funding, all proposed projects must align with the goals and objectives outlined in the Appalachian Envisioned: ARC’s 2022-2026 Strategic Plan. Additionally, projects must adhere to the Pennsylvania State strategies for ARC projects.
Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their ARC Area Development or Local Access Road project pre-applications to the North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission no later than July 12. These pre-applications will undergo a comprehensive review process by North Central before submitting to ARC. It is important to note that pre-applications will continue to be accepted on a rolling basis even after the initial deadline. A template for the ARC pre-application can be found on the North Central website.
For further inquiries or assistance regarding ARC Area Development or Local Access Road pre-applications, contact Sherry Dumire at (814) 773-3162.