Alan Shaw

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testifies during a U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing Thursday in Washington.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw supports some rail safety improvement proposals, but is yet to commit to the full bipartisan legislation forwarded by two Ohio senators.

Shaw on Thursday testified with four others before the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works in the wake of a Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio near the Pennsylvania border. On several occasions, he apologized and vowed “to make things right.”

