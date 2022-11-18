OLEAN, N.Y. — 81 nonprofits from across the Cattaraugus County region whose work betters the lives of Cattaraugus County residents are set to fundraise and engage in a friendly competition during Cattaraugus Gives on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Led by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation (CRCF), Cattaraugus Gives is a 24-hour online fundraising event that brings together area nonprofits of any service area, size or mission in friendly competition to celebrate the community’s spirit of giving.
In 2021, Cattaraugus Gives nonprofits together raised $358,722 during the day of giving. Since 2019, Cattaraugus Gives has raised some $750,000 for area nonprofits and their respective causes.
This year’s participating nonprofits include: African American Center for Cultural Development; Allegany Area Historical Association; Allegany Public Library; Allegheny Highlands Council, Boy Scouts of America; Big 30 Athletic Fund; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier; Caneadea Dam at Rushford Lake Fund; Canticle Farm; Cats Knead TNVR, Inc.; Cattaraugus Community Action, Inc.; Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation; CBA Vision Rehabilitation Services; Challenger Learning Center of the Twin Tier Region, Inc; Chautauqua Cattaraugus Board of Realtors Scholarship; Chestnut Hill cemetery; Christine Conner Memorial Scholarship; Citizens Advocating Memorial Preservation (CAMP); Cuba Circulating Library Association; Daughters United; Directions in Independent Living, Inc.; Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation; Dream it. Do it. Cattaraugus County; Ellicottville- Great Valley Recreational Trail, Inc.; Empire Animal Rescue Society; Enchanted Mountain Garden Club of Allegany; Frank Pitillo Memorial Fund; Friends of Good Music of the Olean Area, Inc.; Friends of the Library of Olean; Genesis House Shelter; Greater Olean Hospitality Sculpture/Monument Fund; Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship and Awards Fund; HomeCare & Hospice Foundation; Housing Options Made Easy, Inc dba: Recovery Options; Intandem; Interfaith Caregivers, Inc; Joyful Rescues, Inc.; Leadership Cattaraugus Scholarship; Literacy of Love, Inc; Little Valley Fund; Lounsbury Adaptive Ski Program; Marjorie and Robert Schaumleffel Rotary Scholarship; Mary Kay & Michelle’s Hope Center, Inc.; Meals on Wheels of Cattaraugus County; Memorial Library of Little Valley; Nannen Arboretum Society; National Federation for Just Communities of WNY, Inc.; OHS Class of 1983 Scholarship; Olean Area Youth Hockey Assoc; Olean Business Development; Olean City School District Foundation; Olean Community Theatre; Olean First Baptist Church; Olean Food Pantry Inc.; Olean General Hospital Foundation; Olean Meditation Center; Olean Parks Beautification Fund; Olean Rotary Club; Olean Sports Boosters; Olean Theatre Workshop; Operation Warm Hearts, Inc.; Pay it Forward; Phyllis Green Memorial Scholarship Fund; Portville Free Library; Portville Sports Booster; Rotary Club of Ellicottville, Foundation for Youth; Saving Grace Outreach; Shadows Veterinarian Relief Trust; Southern Tier Catholic School and Archbishop Walsh Academy; Southern Tier Health Care System; Southern Tier Symphony; SPCA in Cattaraugus County; St. Elizabeth Mission Society, Inc.; St. Joseph’s Catholic Maronite Church; The Pink Pumpkin Project; The Salvation Army — Olean; Tim Bushnell Memorial Scholarship; Tri-County Arts Council; Twin Tiers Disc Golf Association; Western New York Land Conservancy; and YMCA of the Twin Tiers.
Giving will open at 12 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 and will actively continue for the next 24 hours.
Donors will have the opportunity to help the nonprofits they love win additional prize money from a prize pool of $21,300 sponsored by CRCF and area businesses. A full prize listing is available at cattaraugusgives.org/prizes.
Additionally, a number of participating nonprofits will have matches and challenges available, which will increase the impact of donors’ gifts.
Donors and the public can make their gifts and watch the leaderboard live throughout the day at cattaraugusgives.org.
Cattaraugus Gives has become a day to look forward to for participating nonprofits, donors and the Community Foundation, said CRCF Executive Director Karen Niemic Buchheit.
“Cattaraugus Gives has been a true celebration of the spirit of giving and a celebration of our area nonprofits over the last few years,’’ said Buchheit. “We expect that this year will take Cattaraugus Gives’ fundraising total over the year will be over $1 million. The impact of $1 million for our community nonprofits is hard to put into words, and it has been an honor to help facilitate such an extraordinary event of giving.”
Cattaraugus Gives again comes at a time when nonprofits find themselves stretching to meet essential needs.
“For the last few years, we have talked internally about how important a day Cattaraugus Gives has become to help our nonprofits overcome challenging factors, and this year is no different,” she said. “Things like inflation and rising costs all pose serious challenges to nonprofits. The money raised during Cattaraugus Gives can go a long way to help our nonprofits rise above those challenges and provide the services that our community needs.”
To learn more about how to support Cattaraugus Gives, visit cattaraugusgives.org.
To learn more about CRCF, call (716) 301-CRCF (2723), email foundation@cattfoundation.org, or visit online at www.cattfoundation.org.