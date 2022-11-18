LOGO
OLEAN, N.Y. — 81 nonprofits from across the Cattaraugus County region whose work betters the lives of Cattaraugus County residents are set to fundraise and engage in a friendly competition during Cattaraugus Gives on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Led by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation (CRCF), Cattaraugus Gives is a 24-hour online fundraising event that brings together area nonprofits of any service area, size or mission in friendly competition to celebrate the community’s spirit of giving.

