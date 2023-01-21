U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden holds the fate of Pauline Bauer in his hands after a bench trial held Thursday and Friday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.
Bauer, 54, of Kane, is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in any of the Capitol buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt and disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress, and with parading, demonstrating and picketing in a Capitol building.
According to online court dockets, McFadden is scheduled to rule on Bauer’s guilt or innocence at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Bauer remains free on her own recognizance after spending more than a year incarcerated for allegedly failing to comply with conditions of her pretrial release.
She is represented by Pittsburgh attorney Komron J. Maknoon, while the Department of Justice is represented by U.S. Attorneys James D. Peterson and Joseph S. McFarlane.
According to a trial brief filed by the U.S. attorneys, Bauer traveled from Kane to Washington, D.C., to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally and hear former President Donald Trump speak. She was part of the crowd that gathered at the East Plaza side of the U.S. Capitol, breached the barricades, forced members of the U.S. Capitol Police to retreat up the stairs in front of the East Rotunda doors, and forced their way inside.
Once inside, the brief stated, Bauer went to the Rotunda, confronted Metropolitan Police and yelled at officers to bring out Nancy Pelosi, and “We want to hang that f---ing b---h. Bring her out.” When an officer attempted to push her away, Bauer screamed obscenities at him and pushed him, the brief read.
She, along with other rioters, were later pushed out of the Rotunda by police officers in riot gear, the brief stated.
The prosecution indicated an intention to present evidence from Bauer’s Facebook page and her cellphone.