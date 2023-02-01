QUINCY, Mass. — The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is urging the public to use added caution when heating their homes during the winter months, when nearly half (46 percent) of all U.S. home heating equipment fires occur. Home heating equipment is the second-leading cause of U.S. home fires and home fire injuries, and the third-leading cause of home fire deaths and direct property damage.

According to the latest Home Heating Fires report from NFPA, an average of 44,210 home heating fires occurred each year between 2016 and 2020, resulting in an estimated 480 civilian deaths, 1,370 civilian injuries and $1 billion in direct property damage.

