Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and the Guidance Center (TGC) will host the September Walk with a Doc event at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Richard E. McDowell Trail on Campus Drive.
The walk is free and open to the public. Upper Allegheny Health System’s (UAHS) orthopedics and sports medicine practices will lead this month’s walk. Physician assistants Kent Costello and Sarah Heidler will educate participants on the topic of hip fractures before the walk.
Anyone interested can register at walkwithadoc.org/Ewaiver.
In case of inclement weather, the walk will be held at the Pitt-Bradford Fitness Center, 300 Campus Drive. Any changes will be announced on the Walk with a Doc Bradford Facebook page the day of the event.