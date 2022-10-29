Mackowski Mug

Dr. Chris Mackowski, a writing professor in the Jandoli School of Communication at St. Bonaventure University.

 Photo submitted

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Civil War monuments, particularly Confederate monuments, have been lightning rods for controversy in recent years. A new collection of essays co-edited by Dr. Chris Mackowski, professor of journalism and mass communication at St. Bonaventure University, tackles some of the tough questions that stem from those controversies.

“Civil War Monuments and Memory: Favorite Stories and Fresh Perspectives from the Historians at Emerging Civil War,” is co-edited with historian Jonathan Tracey and published by Savas Beatie. It is the fourth hardcover in the Emerging Civil War Tenth Anniversary Series, featuring nearly 35 essays by 28 historians.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos