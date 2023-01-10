Rep. Mark Rozzi

Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat, was elected earlier this month as speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

 PA House of Representatives

HARRISBURG — A week after he was a surprise choice to become speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Democratic state Rep. Mark Rozzi canceled sessions for the rest of the week after failing to reach a deal on his primary legislative priority.

Lawmakers were brought to the Capitol Monday for a hastily called special session designed to speed passage of a two-year window for letting some victims of child sexual abuse file otherwise outdated lawsuits.

