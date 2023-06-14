HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has certified a new state record flathead catfish caught in May in the Susquehanna River.
Michael Wherley, 46, of Fayetteville, Franklin County, was fishing May 14 from a 16-foot bass boat on the Susquehanna River section known as Lake Aldred in Lancaster County. Wherley baited a live rainbow trout onto a large circle hook, weighted with a 1.5-ounce sinker, and cast his heavy-duty surf rod lined with 25-pound monofilament fishing line into an approximately 50-foot-deep channel.
At around 10 a.m., Wherley, who was fishing with his friend, Walter "Tommy" Clark, also of Fayetteville, said fishing action began to pick up, and three of the four rods they had in the water hooked fish simultaneously.
"It was a little bit crazy, but we managed to start reeling them in," Wherley said. "There was a 30-pounder, and then Tommy brought in a 45-pounder that ended up breaking the net when we tried lifting it into the boat."
Wherley said, as he reeled in the third rod, he knew right away it was a very large fish, and his arms started to cramp as he continued to battle the catfish for the next 30 minutes.
"When it finally came to the surface, all I could think was that it was humungous!" recalled Wherley. "When I got the fish next to the boat, I handed the rod to Tommy, and I stuck both hands in the fish's mouth and pulled as hard as I could to bring it aboard. We knew we had something."
Wherley, who has been fishing for flatheads on the Susquehanna for about 15 years, said he was aware of the previous state record, a 56-pound, 3-ounce fish caught by a Philadelphia angler in the Schuylkill River in May 2020. Confident that his catch had a chance to beat the record, Wherley and Clark kept the fish alive by placing it inside a large plastic tote box filled with water and equipped with an aerator. The anglers then headed to nearby Columbia Bait and Tackle where a certified scale was located.
PFBC Waterways Conservation Officer Jeff Schmidt, who was on duty nearby at the time of the catch, was present when Wherley's flathead was recorded as weighing 66 pounds, 6 ounces, exceeding the previous state record by more than 10 pounds. While the fish measured 50.25 inches long with a girth of 35 inches, Pennsylvania state record fish are judged only by weight, and must exceed the previous record by at least 2 ounces.
As is required for state record consideration, the weight and species was verified by Schmidt, who was able to conduct an in-person inspection of the fish on site at the tackle shop. Following the inspection, Schmidt accompanied Wherley to the Columbia River Park boat ramp where the live catfish was successfully released back into the river and swam away.
In addition to recording the certified weight and the in-person inspection by Schmidt, Wherley completed a state record fish application which included color photographs and detailed information about the catch, which was reviewed by the PFBC Division of Fisheries Management and confirmed.
"This is just incredible, and I'm really glad we were able to release the fish back into the river," said Wherley. "My previous personal best flathead was 44 pounds last year. I know I've had bigger ones on the line, but they got off before I could get them on the boat. I'll enjoy this record as long as it lasts, but I'm sure it will probably be broken in a year or two, if not sooner. I'm a hundred-percent certain there are even bigger fish out there."