OLEAN — Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital, members of Upper Allegheny Health System, announce the appointment of Scott Bonderoff as the new interim chief operating officer. 

He joins UAHS with more than 30 years of experience in healthcare, with the last 20 years advancing through the ranks at Bassett Healthcare Network in Cooperstown. He was most recently the vice president of clinical support services within the healthcare network that oversees 34 health centers, 14 school-based centers, 6 hospitals, 3 cancer treatment centers, nursing and home health services and a variety other healthcare related services along with the Bassett Medical Group. 

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos