OLEAN, N.Y. — Upper Allegheny Health System, parent company of Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital announced the official appointment of Lesley Zurek as senior director of human resources.

Zurek stepped into the role with over a decade spent in human resources leadership positions. She had spent time working in the gaming industry advancing through the ranks becoming the vice president of human resources at Seneca Resorts and Casinos. She most recently was the regional human resources director for 19 long-term nursing care facilities before recently transitioning to UAHS.

