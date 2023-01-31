OLEAN, N.Y. — Upper Allegheny Health System, parent company of Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital announced the official appointment of Lesley Zurek as senior director of human resources.
Zurek stepped into the role with over a decade spent in human resources leadership positions. She had spent time working in the gaming industry advancing through the ranks becoming the vice president of human resources at Seneca Resorts and Casinos. She most recently was the regional human resources director for 19 long-term nursing care facilities before recently transitioning to UAHS.
“We’re thrilled to have someone with the versatile experience that Lesley has step into the senior human resources director role,” said Jill Owens, MD, president, UAHS, BRMC, OGH. “This position is so important to execute the initiatives dealing with recruitment and retention of our workforce that is comprised of over 1,100 team members. Even with the most recent market adjustments made throughout our organization, there are still a lot of obstacles we need to overcome in regards to our workforce and I think Lesley is the right person to help tackle those barriers.”
Zurek acquired her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Columbus, Ohio, and her master’s degree in organizational leadership from Medaille College. She also holds certifications in Professional in Human Resources (PHR), HR Generalist Certificate (SHRM), Certified Compensation Professional (CCP), and Certified Benefits Professional (CBP).
Zurek, a Salamanca High School graduate and Salamanca resident, is also an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation. Outside of work she enjoys crafting, sewing, and machine embroidery along with spending time with her family.