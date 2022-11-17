UNIVERSITY PARK — Farmers in Pennsylvania can get state reimbursement to pay for retrofitting their older tractors with life-saving rollover-protection structures — often referred to as ROPS — aided by a new Penn State program.

Tractor rollovers are the most frequent cause of death on farms, greatly contributing to the occupational fatality rate for farmers that is 800% higher than other industries, according to Judd Michael, professor of agricultural and biological engineering. He added that seven out of 10 farms go out of business within five years of a tractor-overturn fatality.

