MOUNT JEWETT — The PA Wilds and its partners are working to bring the colors of nature to everyone — literally.
A new accessibility project is underway to install viewfinders at select state parks and forests that will allow colorblind people to see color.
The project will be at 10 locations — nine state parks, including: Leonard Harrison, Colton Point, Bald Eagle, Black Moshannon, Hyner View, Kettle Creek, Little Pine, Sinnemahoning, and Cook Forest, and at Tiadaghton State Forest. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will install the viewfinders. In some cases, a new viewfinder will be installed; in others, a specialized technology will be installed in an existing viewfinder.
“We are really excited about this project,” said DCNR’s Alan Lichtenwalner, who oversees 28 of the 29 state parks in the PA Wilds as a regional manager. “Our hope is to have these installed prior to the 2023 fall leaf season.”
The project is being funded through a charity checkout campaign founded and operated by the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship in coordination with the Pennsylvania DCNR and the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.
The program allows people to make donations of any size to support state parks and state forests in the Pennsylvania Wilds when shopping at any of the Center’s PA Wilds Conservation Shop gift shops or online at ShopthePAwilds.com. The center gives 100 percent of the charity checkout donations collected on the platform to the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation to reinvest in the PA Wilds. So far, nearly $50,000 has been raised.
“We have the greatest concentration of public lands in the Commonwealth here in the Pennsylvania Wilds, most managed by PA DCNR,” said Ta Enos, PA Wilds Center CEO. “These lands are one of our biggest tourism draws, and the foundation of our growing rec economy.”
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation President Marci Mowery said, “Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests are the crown jewels of the Commonwealth. With our shared commitment to these public lands, partnering with the PA Wilds Center was a natural fit. The support of the public indicates their passion for these public lands and their commitment to the stewardship of our parks and forests.”
This is the second round of projects that will be completed through the charity checkout program, Enos confirmed.
“The first slate of projects, completed in 2020, included new interpretive panels at Bald Eagle State Park, and assisting the Kinzua Bridge Foundation with playground equipment at Kinzua Bridge State Park,” said Meredith Hill, acting deputy secretary for conservation and technical services who leads DCNR’s PA Wilds Conservation Landscape program.