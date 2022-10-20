A traveling bear family stopped to visit the home of Michelle Zimmerman recently, on her birthday, in fact. While the bears invited themselves over for the party, the Zimmermans didn’t invite them inside — and didn’t share the birthday cake.
This sow and three cubs are in the South Avenue/Congress Street area. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, bears can get into trouble anywhere they live close to people. “But if people take steps such as removing potential food sources (including birdfeeders, gas grills, garbage and pet food) from around their homes, there’s little motivation for a bear to spend time there. If bears continue to cause problems after such steps are taken, citizens can contact the Game Commission region office serving their county for further advice,” said spokesman Travis Lau.