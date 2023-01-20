What a tight-knit group these ladies have become.
Patterns for various projects are laid out on a table in front of each person. Some people in the knitting and crocheting group have their patterns on paper, others prefer digital copies. All of them check their patterns periodically as they converse and work simultaneously.
Main Street Mercantile employee and vendor, Phyllis Ross, along with Bonnie Kelly, are co-coordinators of the Thursday Happy Knitters, a group that meets from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursdays at the Monsignor Ritchie Social Hall on St. Francis Drive.
Ross explained, “everyone here is working on their own project and in their own way. Most of us are knitters but we do have a few who crochet as well. We help each other out, especially when it comes to learning a new stitch or other questions about projects and patterns.”
“We have been getting together for years,” said Kelly. “Before COVID, the group met at the library, but the staff couldn’t let us in when the pandemic hit.” She joked about the possibility of meeting outside and staying in their cars just so they could still meet.
For a while, Kelly said, they were desperate and met over Zoom, just to keep in touch. Then, they were given the opportunity to get the group back together at the social hall.
“It’s been two years now,” Kelly said. “We like it here. Each person brings in a couple of dollars and all the money each week goes as a donation to St. Francis for allowing us to use the space.”
And what else comes from a group like this one? Conversation.
There were 8 to 10 people the day of the interview, and the conversations around the table ranged from other crafts outside of yarn projects to current events local and national, community engagement opportunities, genealogy, their kids and grandchildren, retirement and jobs; however, they also stated, “it’s like Vegas, what happens here — stays here.”
Ross shared how to read and mark up a pattern she had already completed on her tablet and showed off a few sites where some of the patterns come from, like Ravelry.
One knitter has already started Christmas stockings. “They call me the Crazy Stocking Lady,” she said. It apparently started with two stockings for her nieces and eventually turned into over 100 now.
Another lady said that she teaches new nurses how to knit. She explained that by teaching them something they don’t know how to do, something that takes about 15-20 minutes to learn, new nurses can see for themselves how difficult and frustrating it can be for their patients to learn what is instructed.
Others spoke about the temperature blankets they are working on and how the weather has been lately. Temperature blankets record the weather as a different color, predetermined by the crafter, for the time period of usually a year. Given the fluctuation in temps the last couple of months, some of these blankets will be really striking.
Everyone is excited, still, about the Hobby Lobby that is supposed to go in near Marshalls in Olean, N.Y. but they all agree it has been a long wait. Crafters like to talk about crafts, lots of different crafts. The group has members who know about weaving (yarn and other materials), stained glass, caning, and the list is probably endless.
If interested in attending, Ross and Kelly said all are welcome. Bring yarn and either knitting needles or crochet hooks and a pattern on Thursday. Even if you don’t know how to get started, bring materials and somebody will help you.
“We did learn, though, not to do complicated patterns while here. We end up going home and ripping the stitches back out because we all talk too much,” laughed one member. Another agreed and stated, “bring the easy projects, the one that you can do while talking with friends.”
And, looking around the room, not one person was really watching what they were doing, needles drove into loops, yarn was quickly pulled over, and the conversations never stopped.