Itching to knit

For years these ladies have held onto their secret club, but can’t keep the fun to themselves any longer. Just kidding. The Thursday Happy Knitters, which includes knitters and crocheters, meets from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays at the Monsignor Ritchie Social Hall. Bring your hooks, needles, and yarn for a project of your own.

 Era photo by Mandy Colosimo

What a tight-knit group these ladies have become.

Patterns for various projects are laid out on a table in front of each person. Some people in the knitting and crocheting group have their patterns on paper, others prefer digital copies. All of them check their patterns periodically as they converse and work simultaneously.

