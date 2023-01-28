PORT ALLEGANY — Do you own land in Cameron, Elk, McKean or Potter County?
For those individuals who want to learn more about being a good steward of their forest land, they are invited to join the Northcentral Forest Landowners Association (NCFLA), a non-profit organization providing education on sustainable forest management.
The NCFLA is sponsoring a free online workshop about Forest Carbon programs in Pennsylvania. This webinar will be provided by Penn State Extension Natural Resources staff Melissa Kreye and Calvin Norman and will be held live at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.
This meeting will give an introduction to carbon sequestration in forests and markets. It is for forest owners and land managers, offering an introduction to how forests store carbon, carbon markets and opportunities in Pennsylvania. Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session where invited speakers answer participant’s questions.
Melissa Kreye is an assistant professor of Forest Resource Management and she heads the Forest Benefits and Values Lab. Calvin Norman is an Assistant Teaching Professor of Forestry.
To participate on Zoom, use this website at 7 pm on Feb. 23 : Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android via https://psu.zoom.us/j/91975683961 (Mark a calendar and save the link) Or you can email ncfla2@gmail.com to receive an email with the link or find it on our Facebook page.
The NCFLA association is for private forest landowners of 5 or more acres who are interested in learning more about caring for their land. Learn how to get the most value from timberland while preserving the woodland’s future value, and learn how to manage woodland. Members can attend practical forestry lectures and workshops provided by professionals in the field on a variety of forestry and wildlife habitat topics.
All members receive regular informative newsletters and event flyers. The association also provides many opportunities to meet with other private forest landowners who can share experiences and help identify and meet their own management objectives.
Membership dues are reasonable: Single member $15; Family membership $25; Associate (non-landowner or own land in other counties) $10; Student $5.